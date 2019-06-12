Lukashenko to attend SCO summit in Bishkek on 13-14 June

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will be on a working trip to the Kyrgyz Republic on 13-14 June, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The Belarusian head of state will take part in the meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) where Belarus has an observer status.



Aleksandr Lukashenko is expected to speak at the extended-participation meeting of the council. The head of state will outline Belarus' stance on the topical issues of the international agenda and ways to promote cooperation within this integration project, BelTA reports.