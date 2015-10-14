Lukashenko to pay working visit to Kazakhstan 15-16 October

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on 15-16 October where he will take part in the sessions of the CIS Heads of State Council and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The agenda of the forthcoming CIS summit includes 17 issues. In particular, the CIS heads of state will make statements regarding the 70th anniversary of the UN, the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl accident, the fight against international terrorism. Apart from that, certain issues are connected with the enhancement of military and border cooperation. The participants will also consider a number of personnel issues. The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will focus on major international activities, the economic development of the EEU, approaches to the mid-term development of the trade and economic cooperation with main partners. The presidents will consider the procedure of accepting new members to the EEU and the withdrawal from the union, the beginning of the talks with the State of Israel concerning the free trade agreement. The agenda of the session also includes a number of organizational issues, eng.belta.by reports.