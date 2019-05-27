Lukashenko to visit Nur-Sultan for EAEU summit May 28-29

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will pay a visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on 28-29 May where he will take part in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The summit will take place in Nur-Sultan in the narrow and extended formats. In view of the fifth anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty, the heads of state will discuss progress in the development of the union, prospects of joint efforts to deepen the Eurasian integration, and the efficiency of existing agreements.



Besides, the summit will focus on the expansion of international cooperation in EAEU, formation of the common electricity market in the EAEU, customs cooperation, major macroeconomic policy guidelines for 2019-2020, implementation of the digital agenda, establishment of the EAEU Industrial Policy Council, and other issues.



The parties are expected to sign corresponding international documents after the summit.



The Belarusian head of state will also hold a number of meetings and talks with foreign leaders in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.