Lukashenko tops CIS' most trusted state leaders list, Nazarbayev second
As many as 65% of Russians believe they trust Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. He is followed by Nursultan Nazarbayev with 54%. Trust in other CIS leaders is much lower: Ilham Aliyev - 11%, Serzh Sargsyan - 8%, Shavkat Mirziyoyev - 6%, Almazbek Atambayev and Igor Dodon - 5% each, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Emomali Rahmon - 4% each, Giorgi Margvelashvili - 3%, and Petro Poroshenko - 2%.
According to the poll, Belarus enjoys the strongest support of Russians among the CIS states. As many as 68% of those polled believe that Belarus is the CIS' most stable and most successful country. Belarus is followed by Kazakhstan (51%), Armenia (16%), Uzbekistan (14%), and Tajikistan (7%).
As many as 66% of the Russian nation also believe that Belarus is the key partner of Russia in the international scene. Kazakhstan is viewed as the key partner of Russia by 55% of those polled. Kazakhstan is followed by Armenia (16%), Uzbekistan (10%), and Azerbaijan (8%).
As many as 69% of the Russians believe that Belarus does a great job securing rights of Russian-speaking citizens. Kazakhstan came second with 38%. Other countries are way behind Kazakhstan. Armenia scored only 13% while Ukraine clung to 6%. Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Moldova and Uzbekistan scored 5% each. Georgia and Tajikistan managed to convince 4% and Turkmenistan's percentage is only 2%.
The Russian Public Opinion Research Center carried out the poll on 10-11 December 2016, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.