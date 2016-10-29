Lukashenko warns against red tape in updating EEU

MINSK. KAZINFORM I am against red tape in the work to update the provisions of the EEU Treaty, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with the heads of the government delegations of the EEU and the CIS member states in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

“Work is in progress to bring the EEU Treaty provisions up to date. It is important to use this opportunity to address the most complex integration issues,” Alexander Lukashenko stressed. The President noted that the lack of coordination has already disturbed the balance of inner integration processes.

“We have realized that we need to update the Treaty, to discard the things that did not work out. We need to improve it, we need to conduct a complete revision,” he said. When taking on new challenges, it is necessary to think over the long-standing issues which we have failed to solve so far. “Only continuity, coherence and consistency in the work can create the necessary preconditions for accelerated progress towards the goals that we set for the union,” Alexander Lukashenko noted.

“Belarus' approach is transparent: since we have made this decision to build the Eurasian Economic Union, we must be consistent and move firmly ahead as we agreed. Otherwise integration ideas will not be taken seriously either by our people or outside the union,” the president noted.