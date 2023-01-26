EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:34, 26 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Lukin to head Senate constitutional legislation committee

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Andrei Lukin is appointed as the head of the constitutional legislation, justice system and law-enforcement agencies committee of the Kazakh Senate, Kazinform reports.

    Born in 1961 in Tselinograd is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering Institute, the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    In 2014-2017 acted as the deputy Astana Mayor. In 2017-2019 served as the deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

    Has been serving as the Senate deputy since 2019.

    Photo: senate.parlam.kz


    Tags:
    Senate Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!