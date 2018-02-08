Lukoil expects to sign new field development agreement with Kazakhstan

ASTRAKHAN. KAZINFORM - Lukoil is going to sign a new Caspian fields development agreement with Kazakhstan in coming future, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian oil major Vagit Alekperov told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

"We expect we will sign a new field development agreement with Kazakhstan in the near future. The legislation of Kazakhstan has been changed lately and it becomes attractive for investors. Therefore, it is critical for us to preserve and build up the competence we have developed here," Alekperov said, without mentioning specific fields.

It was reported earlier Lukoil discovered six major oilfields in the Caspian region.

According to the press service of the governor of the Astrakhan Region, the company produced 5.5 mln tonnes of oil on its Filanovsky and Korchagin offshore oilfields in the Caspian Sea.