‘Luminous Festival’ kicks off as Qatar Tourism wraps up winter season

Qatar Tourism will launch the all-new 'Luminous Festival' light festival on Feb. 21 and runs daily through March 2 at Al Saad Plaza, Lusail Boulevard concluding this year's winter season, QNA reports.

The first of its kind festival will open its doors daily from 17:00 till midnight. The event is set to be a visual treat as the biggest light festival in Qatar, with nearly 20 interactive installations, five zones, live mascots, stage performances, and a variety of entertainment.

'Luminous Festival' is gearing up to host performances by renowned entertainment teams, such as Candela and Boogie Woogie, based on Qatari and contemporary cultures suitable for all ages and tastes. In addition, there will be stage performances from international and regional artists.

Commenting on the festival, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi said: "We are ending the winter season as strong as we started it several months ago, through the first of its kind festival, which combines creativity and innovation suitable for all ages and tastes.

"Qatar Tourism focuses on diversifying the events calendar to align with Qatar's position as a premier family destination, which contributes to achieving our strategic goals. We continue to strengthen our partnership and cooperation with all partners in the tourism sector, and we are pleased to cooperate with Qatari Diar to host this unique festival." Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company coordinates the country's real estate development priorities.

Ahmad Al Tayeb, Chief Investment Officer of Qatari Diar, the official venue partner for Luminous Festival, said: " The 'Luminous' Festival in collaboration with Qatar Tourism ...is an extension of our steadfast commitment to promoting diversity in the continuous cultural and entertainment events held in Lusail City. We take pride in supporting this unique event, serving as a splendid conclusion to the winter season, reflecting our shared vision with Qatar Tourism in enhancing Qatar as a distinctive tourist destination.

The event epitomizes the close collaboration between the public and private sectors, and the anticipation is high for public participation in this marvelous event that showcases uniqueness and creativity.