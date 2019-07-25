EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:35, 25 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Lutsenko finishes 3rd at Tour de France Stage 18

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 18th stage of Tour de France multi-day race took place today. The length of the route is 208km.

    According to Sports.kz, the winner of the stage is Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana of Movistar. French Romain Bardet of AG2R La Mondiale is the second and Astana Pro Team member Alexey Lutsenko finished the third.

    Tour de France, 18th stage

    Embrun-Valloire, 208km

    1. Nairo Quintana (Colombia, Movistar) - 5:34:15

    2. Romain Bardet (France, AG2R La Mondiale) –+1:35

    3. Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan, Astana Pro Team) – +2:28.

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!