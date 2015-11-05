Luxembourg to host Asia-Europe Meeting

LUXEMBOURG. KAZINFORM - The 12th ministerial meeting of the foreign ministers of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) will start its work in Luxembourg today.

The two-day event will bring together delegates from 51 countries of the world and officials of the EC and the ASEAN. Kazakhstani delegation will be headed by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Alexei Volkov. Participants are set to discuss a wide range of issues, including counterterrorism, immigration processes, overcoming global economic crisis, non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, sustainable development, environmental problems and more. Deputy Minister Volkov is expected to meet with his counterparts from Lithuania, Malta, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Estonia on the sidelines of the forum. Founded in 1996, ASEM is an exclusively Asian-European forum to enhance relations and various forms of cooperation between the EU member states, the ASEAN and individual countries. Kazakhstan joined the forum last year during the 10th summit in Milan, Italy. Our delegation was led by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.