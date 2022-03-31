Lynx family spotted in Almaty region

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - The Turkestan lynx listed in the Red Book was captured on camera in one of the ravines of the Altyn Emel Natural Park, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Footage of a lynx mum with her adorable three cubs was captured on camera in one of the ravines of the Altyn Emel National Park in Almaty region.

Altyn Emel is a state national natural park in the valley of the Ili River in Almaty region, South Kazakhstan.



