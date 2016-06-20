EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:27, 20 June 2016 | GMT +6

    M.Ashimbayev, A.Nichkasov discussed strengthening of Kazakhstan-Belarus relations

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis' Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security Maulen Ashimbayev has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov.

    The meeting focused on the issues of strengthening bilateral relations, Kazinform learnt from the Majilis’ press service.

    The parties noted that Kazakhstan and Belarus have been reliable political and economic partners closely interacting in many areas, including within the Eurasian Economic Union. Due to high level contacts, the sides successfully develop trade-economic and cultural ties. It was stressed that both countries’ parliaments would provide legislative support to the initiatives of the heads of state in these relations.

    The parties touched upon also the oncoming official visit of the Kazakh parliamentary delegation to Belarus. Speaker of the Majilis B.Izmukhambetov will lead the delegation.

    Maulen Ashimbayev told also that Vice Speaker of the Majilis V.Bozhko will lead the CIS IPA Observers Mission at the election of deputies to the Belarusian House of Representatives scheduled for September 11, 2016.

