ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Journalist and commentator of the HBO channel Max Kellerman noted that Gennady Golovkin would be considered to be a strong favourite in a majority of fights, Sports.kz informs.

"I think GGG will be a favourite against every fighter in the world but Andre Ward. I think he will even be a favourite to knock them all out. Dominic Wade is a good boxer. But it is not enough, you need to be extraordinary to beat Golovkin," Kellerman said in the interview to Fighthype.com.