M. Kellerman says Golovkin-Alvarez fight will happen sooner than everybody thinks

American HBO boxing commentator and sports talk radio host Max Kellerman shared his thoughts on the potential Golovkin-Alvarez fight.

"I don't think it'll be an immediate fight...that fight is going to come sooner than people think...he's beating young, excellent fighters in their prime...Canelo's really good...imagine how a Triple G-Canelo fight would be," HBO commentator Max Kellerman stated in his interview to Fighthype.com.

As earlier reported, 25-year-old Saul Alvarez defeated 35-year-old Miguel Cotto by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Thus, Alvarez has become a new WBC champion and has to have a title defense against mandatory challenger Gennady Golovkin.