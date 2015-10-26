EN
Trends:
    13:35, 26 October 2015 | GMT +6

    M. Kukushkin dropped three spots in ATP rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin dropped three spots in the ATP rankings, Sports.kz informs.

    Kukushkin is the best tennis player of Kazakhstan in the updated ATP rankings and he occupies the 64 th position. Alexander Nedovesov lost eight spots and now ranked 151 st, Andrei Golubev is at the 206 th position.

    Novak Djokovic from Serbia remained on the top of the rankings, British Andy Murray is second and Roger Federer is third.

    Sport News
