EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:20, 03 August 2015 | GMT +6

    M. Kukushkin improved his position in ATP rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has improved his position in the ATP rankings, Vesti.kz informs.

    M. Kukushkin won the Challenger Tournament last weekend in Astana. In the finals, he defeated Russian tennis player Yevgeny Donskoy. Now, Kukushkin occupies the 52 nd place in the updated ATP rankings.

    Another tennis player of Kazakhstan Alexander Nedovesov retained his 92 nd place in the rankings.

    Andrey Golubev moved up one position from the 163 rd to 162 nd place.

    The top three players remained the same. Novak Djokovic is first in the rankings and then Roger Federer and Andy Murray are second and third respectively.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!