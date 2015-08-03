M. Kukushkin improved his position in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has improved his position in the ATP rankings, Vesti.kz informs.

M. Kukushkin won the Challenger Tournament last weekend in Astana. In the finals, he defeated Russian tennis player Yevgeny Donskoy. Now, Kukushkin occupies the 52 nd place in the updated ATP rankings.

Another tennis player of Kazakhstan Alexander Nedovesov retained his 92 nd place in the rankings.

Andrey Golubev moved up one position from the 163 rd to 162 nd place.

The top three players remained the same. Novak Djokovic is first in the rankings and then Roger Federer and Andy Murray are second and third respectively.