ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin shared his emotions after a match against Novak Djokovic within the Davis Cup, Sports.kz informs.

"It was a very difficult and emotional match. I did not play well enough in the last two sets. Novak stepped his efforts and level of play later in the match and then we were playing at different levels," Kukushkin said after the match.