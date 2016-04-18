EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:03, 18 April 2016 | GMT +6

    M. Kukushkin lost to V. Estrella in first round of tennis tournament in Barcelona

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost to Dominican tennis player Víctor Estrella in the first round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Sports.kz informs.

    M. Kukushkin is ranked 89th in the ATP rankings and Víctor Estrella is ranked 78th and they never played against each other before, which made the match even more interesting. The final score is 6:3, 2:6, 2:6 in favour of the Dominican tennis player.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!