EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:25, 07 December 2015 | GMT +6

    M. Kukushkin remains on 65th place in ATP rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin remained on his 65th place in the updated ATP rankings, Sports.kz informs.

    M. Kukushkin is the highest ranked tennis player of Kazakhstan in the ATP rankings, Alexander Nedovesov is 162 nd and Andrei Golubev is 206 th and Dmitry Popko is up one spot and now occupies the 254 th place.

    Novak Djokovic from Serbia is still a leader of the ATP rankings, British Andy Murray is second and Swiss Roger Federer is third.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!