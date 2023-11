ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The updated ATP rankings have been released, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin moved up from the 57th place to the 53rd place over the last week. Alexander Nedovesov lost 18 spots, and is now on the 196th place. Andrei Golubev is 211th and Dmitri Popko is 212th.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is still the leader of the rankings.