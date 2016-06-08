EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:09, 08 June 2016 | GMT +6

    M. Murray: Golovkin fight made me stronger

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British Martin Murray shared his thoughts about his fight against IBF, IBO, WBA and WBC champion Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "Four times I fought for the title and lost, I am like a beltless champion. However, I do not quit, I am working and improving all the time as a boxer, and the fight with Golovkin made me even stronger. I know my capabilities even better now. I will continue to work hard to reach my goal," BoxingNews24 cites Murray.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!