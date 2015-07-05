ASTANA. KAZINFORM - N. Nazarbayev received letters of congratulations from King Felipe VI and Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy on his birthday, the press service of the Akorda informs.

King Felipe VI congratulated N. Nazarbayev on his birthday. Besides, he noted positive dynamics of political, economic and cultural relations of the two countries.

He also noted the friendly nature of the relations between Kazakhstan and Spain.

The King wished the people of Kazakhstan peace and wellbeing.

***

M. Rajoy in his letter expressed his confidence that Kazakhstan and Spain would continue to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.

He also wished the President of Kazakhstan wellbeing.