M. Saibulatova named most photogenic beauty at Miss All Nations 2015 pageant in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani beauty Madina Saibulatova was awarded Miss Photogenic title at the 50th Miss All Nations 2015 pageant held in the city of Nanjing city, Jiangsu province, in China.

As it turned out, Madina has many fans among Indians, some of them believe that she can be a Bollywood star. "Madina is the most favoured Film Heroine Look I have ever seen in Central Asian Region !! She could have born born in India for becoming a Famous rich bollywood heroine Icon !! Our bollywood heroines are millionaires with ultimate rich !!!!" one of the fans wrote.

Mexican beauty became a winner of the event.

Photos taken from Madina Saibulatova's Facebook account.