M. Suleiman: Golovkin and Alvarez are ready to face each other in the ring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the WBC Mauricio Suleiman is confident that the long-awaited fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez will take place this year, Sports.kz informs.

"There have been fights that have simmered, heated and broiled in various ways. It took some time to finalize Chavez-Camacho....6 years. Mayweather-Pacquiao - 6 years, Canelo-Cotto 2 years," Sulaiman said.

"The fight between Saul and Gennady is natural showdown. They know each other and have talked directly. They already want to get inside the ring to fight. They both want the fight. We don't speculate with comments of third-parties as the WBC is guided only by facts. The idea and the plan is to have the expected fight after their voluntary defenses in April or May," BoxingScene.com cites Mauricia Suleiman.