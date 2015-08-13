M. Tazhin: Kazinform is not just chronicle of Kazakhstan but competent, efficient and reliable mass media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Marat Tazhin sent a letter of congratulations to Kazinform on its 95th birthday.

"I heartily congratulate international information agency Kazinform on its 95 th birthday. The oldest information agency of the country is not just a chronicle of Kazakhstan but also competent, efficient and reliable mass media which people of Kazakhstan and beyond its borders know very well. Kazinform has managed to take the best out of its experience and become the modern media resource meeting the standards of today's life and dynamic development of Kazakhstan. I would like to express my gratitude to you for covering the Kazakh-Russian relations, activity of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia. I wish the team of Kazinform professional growth and success, thankful readers and good news," the text of the congratulation letter reads.