M2 tremors felt in Almaty

The Seismological Stations Network of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake in the territory of China, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The quake occurred at 00:26 am, in 260 kilometers southeast of Almaty. Its energy class made 11.0 and MPV magnitude was 4.6.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of five kilometers.

Earthquake perceptibility: Almaty, 2 points on MSK-64 scale.

No injuries or damages were reported. The situation remains stable. The Ministry of Emergencies recommends the citizens to stay calm and not to succumb to panic.