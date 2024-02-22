EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:44, 22 February 2024 | GMT +6

    M2 tremors felt in Almaty

    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

    The Seismological Stations Network of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake in the territory of China, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The quake occurred at 00:26 am, in 260 kilometers southeast of Almaty. Its energy class made 11.0 and MPV magnitude was 4.6.

    The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of five kilometers.

    Earthquake perceptibility: Almaty, 2 points on MSK-64 scale.

    No injuries or damages were reported. The situation remains stable. The Ministry of Emergencies recommends the citizens to stay calm and not to succumb to panic.

