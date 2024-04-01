M2 tremors hit Zhambyl region

The Seismological Stations Network of the Ministry of Emergencies recorded another earthquake at 11:14 am today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 25 kilometers, 308 kilometers west of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.

Its energy class was 10.2 and MPV magnitude was 5.3. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.77° north latitude, and 73.18° east longitude.

Magnitude 2 tremors were felt in Merke village, Zhambyl region.

Earlier, at 03:55 am, the Seismological Stations Network recorded an earthquake in the territory of China.

On the night of January 23, the residents of Almaty felt a strong earthquake, which hit 264 kilometers southeast of the city, on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border.

On February 25, magnitude 3 tremors were felt in Almaty.

Another quake measuring 5 on MPV scale hit Almaty on March 4, following which cracks appeared on the walls of several educational facilities.