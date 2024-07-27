M3.9 quake hits Kostanay region

An earthquake was recorded in the territory of Rudny town in Kostanay region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The National Data Centre reported that the quake occurred July 27 at 09:54 am.

“The quake occurred 21 kilometers southeast of Rudny town. The coordinates of the epicenter are 52.81° north latitude, and 63.28° east longitude. The magnitude of the quake is 3.9 and energy class is 9.4,” reads the statement.

The employees of the regional emergencies department have already left for the incident site.