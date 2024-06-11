EN
    15:42, 11 June 2024 | GMT +6

    M4 quake rocks on border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

    Earthquake
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    A magnitude 4 earthquake occurred at 12:27 pm. on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The energy class of the quake is 9.9.

    The earthquake was centered 27 km southeast of Daroot-Korgon village and 140 km southwest of Osh, the seismology institute of the Kyrgyz National Science Academy said in a statement.

    Magnitude 3 quake was felt in Daroot-Korgon, Achyk-Suu, Kara-Shybak, and Zhar-Bashy. Magnitude 2.5 quake was felt in Karamyk, Shibee, Kulchu, Chak and Kyzyl Eshme villages.

