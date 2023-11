HONG KONG. KAZINFORM - An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted Kanto region, including Tokyo. No tsunami warnings were issued, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake took place at around 07:54 local time and was registered at level 4 in Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Ibaraki Prefecture. There were no immediate reports on damage and injuries, Xinhua reports.