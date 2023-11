TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 jolted the Izu island region, located in the south of Tokyo, on Monday, the weather agency said. No tsunami warning was issued, Kyodo reports.

The quake, which hit around 4:42 p.m. at a depth of around 10 kilometers, registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the Nii and Toshima islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.