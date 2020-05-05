EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:11, 05 May 2020 | GMT +6

    M5.5 quake hits eastern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A magnitude-5.5 earthquake struck parts of eastern Japan on Monday, prompting brief suspension of shinkansen bullet train services, the weather agency and the train operator said, Kyodo reports.

    No tsunami warning was issued after the 10:07 p.m. temblor that registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ibaraki and Chiba prefectures, with a focus about 50 kilometers below the surface in the northeastern part of Chiba Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    The quake was also felt in neighboring prefectures including Tokyo, among other locations.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!