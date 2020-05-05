M5.5 quake hits eastern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A magnitude-5.5 earthquake struck parts of eastern Japan on Monday, prompting brief suspension of shinkansen bullet train services, the weather agency and the train operator said, Kyodo reports.

No tsunami warning was issued after the 10:07 p.m. temblor that registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ibaraki and Chiba prefectures, with a focus about 50 kilometers below the surface in the northeastern part of Chiba Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake was also felt in neighboring prefectures including Tokyo, among other locations.