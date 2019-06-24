EN
    09:17, 24 June 2019 | GMT +6

    M5.5 quake hits Tokyo, vicinity

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM A magnitude-5.5 earthquake hit Tokyo and its vicinity Monday morning, registering 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in central Tokyo.

    No tsunami warning was issued after the 9:11 a.m. quake, whose focus was estimated at a depth of 60 kilometers off Chiba Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Kyodo reports.

    No abnormality was reported at Japan Atomic Power Co.'s idled Tokai No. 2 Power Station in the village of Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Chiba Prefecture.

    Shinkansen bullet train services were briefly suspended between Tokyo and Odawara stations, according to Central Japan Railway Co.

