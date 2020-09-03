EN
    08:37, 03 September 2020

    M5.5 quake rattles southern Japanese islands

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 struck early Thursday off the Ogasawara Islands, about 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo, the weather agency said, Kyodo reports.

    The 12:21 a.m. quake, which originated at a depth of about 10 kilometers, registered 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hahajima Island, one of the two inhabited islands in the chain, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding that the temblor did not cause a tsunami.

    An intensity of 4 means that most people are startled and would be woken up from sleep by the quake.


