09:54, 19 August 2024 | GMT +6
M5.1 quake hits northeast of Tokyo, no tsunami warning issued
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rocked areas northeast of Tokyo early Monday, the weather agency said, noting no tsunami warning was issued, Kyodo reported.
The 12:50 a.m. quake, which occurred in northern Ibaraki Prefecture, measured lower 5 of the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in Hitachi and registered 4 in nearby Takahagi, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries in the prefecture, local police said.
The quake had no major impact on the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power station in the prefecture, its operator said.