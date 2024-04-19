M5.6 earthquake hits Tokat province in northern Türkiye

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Sulusaray district of Tokat province in northern Tükiye at 6.11 p.m. local time Thursday, Anadolu reports citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

AFAD said the earthquake was felt in neighboring Samsun, Yozgat, Cankiri and Corum provinces.

It reported: "As of the moment, a 2-storey house in Yozgat and five barns in Sulusaray have been affected."

In a statement, Tokat Governor Numan Hatipoglu said: "No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.”

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said earlier in a statement on X: "Our governor, AFAD and all the teams of our relevant institutions have started field scans."

Yerlikaya joined a local news channel live via telephone and confirmed that there were no casualties not injuries.

He added that there will be a one-day break in education across the province.