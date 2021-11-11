EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:16, 11 November 2021 | GMT +6

    M6.6 quake hits off Japan’s Okinawa, no threat of tsunami

    None
    None
    FUKUOKA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 hit off Japan's Okinawa early Thursday, but there is no threat of damage from a tsunami despite possible sea-level fluctuations, the weather agency said, Kyodo reports.

    The quake occurred at 12:45 a.m., registering 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Miyako Island in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, with the focus south of Okinawa Island at a depth of about 10 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    There were no immediate reports of major injuries or damage. The weather agency said sea levels could show slight changes in the chains of islands in Okinawa in the few hours following the temblor.


    Tags:
    World News Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!