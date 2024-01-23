EN
    07:05, 23 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Strong tremors felt in Almaty after 6.7M earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

    M6.7 quake shakes Almaty
    Photo credit: open sources

    Strong tremors measuring 5 on MPV scale were felt in Almaty last night. Tremors were also recorded in Astana, Shymkent, and five regions,  Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observation and Research and the Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan, an earthquake measuring 6.7 on MPV scale occurred at 00:09 Almaty time, 264 kilometers to the southeast of Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.  The coordinates of the quake are 41.22° north latitude, 78.65° east longitude. Tremors measuring 5  and 2 on МSК-64 scale were felt in Almaty and Shymkent respectively, the emergencies authorities say.

    Alongside, tremors were felt in Astana city and in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu and Karaganda regions.

    M6.7 quake shakes Almaty
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

    All relevant government agencies have been notified. Critical infrastructure is being monitored for possible damages, the emergencies department says.

    M6.7 quake shakes Almaty
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

    The tremors continued for several minutes. Many residents hastily left their homes and took to the streets. Some shared photos and videos of the situation in social networks.

    Tremors were also felt in Zhetysu region – Taldykorgan city, Tekeli town and Panfilov district. As the local emergencies department said, no injuries were reported.

