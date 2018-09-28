M7.5 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi, brief tsunami warning issued

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck central Indonesia's Sulawesi Island on Friday, triggering a brief tsunami warning and following a smaller quake that killed at least one person, the country's geological agency said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the stronger quake, which struck at 6:02 p.m. local time, according to the Jakarta-based Meteorological, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, KYODO NEWS reports.



The agency initially issued a warning for a possible tsunami but lifted it 40 minutes later. The quake was revised down from an initial reading of magnitude 7.7.

Agency spokesman Hary Tirto Djatmiko still advised people living in some areas on the western coast of the island to evacuate to areas 3 meters higher than sea level.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at a depth of only 10 kilometers, centered on land near the town of Donggala of the island's Central Sulawesi Province, about 2,500 km northeast of Jakarta.

The quake followed another that occurred at the same place three hours earlier and having a magnitude of 6.1. Collapsing homes killed at least one person and injured 10 others, according to local authorities.

According to National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purrwo Nugroho, the first temblor was strongly felt for 10 seconds in Donggala and its surrounding areas, causing some houses to collapse and damaging others while sending people into a panic.

Indonesia sits in one of the most active seismic regions in the world, the Pacific Ring of Fire -- an area in which a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.