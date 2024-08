An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit southwestern Japan on Thursday, with tsunami advisories issued for Kochi, Miyazaki and other prefectures, Japan's weather agency said, Kyodo reports.

The 4:43 p.m. quake registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 off Miyazaki Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The magnitude was revised from 6.9.