Macron, Le Pen lead 1st round of French presidential election

PARIS. KAZINFORM - French incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and far-right wing candidate Marine Le Pen are the top two leaders of the first round of the 2022 presidential election with respectively 28.2 percent and 23.4 percent of the votes, according to a preliminary exit poll carried out Sunday by Elabe and released by French television BFMTV, Xinhua reports.

Thanking his supporters, President Macron vowed to «implement the project of progress, of French and European openness and independence we have advocated for.»

The presidential run-off in the next two weeks will be «decisive» for France and for Europe, Macron said.

«In this decisive moment for the future of the nation, nothing should be as before. That's why I want to reach out to those who want to work for France,» Macron continued.

Speaking to her supporters, Le Pen called on all those who did not vote for Macron to join her rally.

«I will ensure national independence, I will control immigration and restore security for all,» the far-right wing candidate said.

Entering for a second time into a presidential runoff after 2017, Le Pen said that her ambition is to « unite the French, and to make France a country that reconnects with greatness.»

Arriving on third place, far-left wing party Unsubmissive France leader Jean-Luc Melanchon called on his supporters not to vote for Le Pen.

«The French are able to know what to do, they are able to decide what to do. You must not give a vote to Le Pen,» he repeated several times during his rally.

Just like Melenchon, most of the unsuccessful candidates of the first round have voiced their supports for Macron for the presidential run-off.

Official preliminary results will be announced on Sunday night or Monday morning after verification by the Interior Ministry.

Macron and Le Pen will compete in the second round of presidential run-off scheduled for April 24.