Macron opens Paris Air Show, promotes defense aeronautic business

PARIS. KAZINFORM French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday marked the debut of this year's Paris Air Show onboard of the 400M military transporter in a move to further promote defense aerospace projects, Kazinform has learned from Xinhua .

Earlier in the day, Macron flew to the Bourget Parc des Expositions on an Airbus A400M military transporter in a sign of support to four-engine transport military aircraft which has to cope with costs overruns and industrial problems.



"The Bourget exhibition gives honor to aeronautics in general and military aviation in particular, committed to fighting Daesh (Islamic State)," General Zimmermann, second in command of the defense and air operations was quoted as saying by the Le Figaro newspaper.

The 52nd International Paris Air and Space Show kicked off on Monday at Le Bourget Airport in northern Paris to showcase the cutting-edge technology of today and the future of the air and space industry.



Divided into two parts, the air show trade days from June 19 to 22 are reserved to trade visitors only. And from June 23 to 25 will be public days for general visitors.



According to the organizers, about 2,380 exhibitors from 91 countries will bring some 130 new civil and military aircraft expected to perform flying displays and to be exhibited.



As usual, the International Paris Air and Space show is the main battle field for the world's leading civil aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus. Some major aircraft sales contracts are expected to be announced by them during the show.



Founded in 1909, the International Paris Air and Space Show is the biggest show of its kind dedicated to the aerospace industry worldwide. It is currently held every odd year in northern Paris.