Macron unveils national debate to calm protests

PARIS. KAZINFORM French President Emmanuel Macron has launched a three-month "great national debate" in a bid to reduce the public anger behind the "yellow vest" movement which has rocked France for nine consecutive weeks, China Daily reports.

In a 2,300-word open letter to the nation, published in French newspapers on Monday, Macron said no questions are forbidden in the debate. "We won't agree on everything, that's normal, that's democracy. But at least we'll show that we are a people who are not afraid to speak, to exchange views and debate," he wrote.

But the 41-year-old insisted that his government would not back down from his core economic reform agenda, which he laid out in his 2017 election campaign.

The letter came after nine weeks of protests by the "yellow vest" movement which was sparked by anger over a diesel fuel tax hike proposed by Macron early last year but quickly grew into widespread frustration at the high costs of livings, excessive tax burden, low wages and pensions.

The questions raised in Macron's letter include: "Which taxes do you think should be lowered first?", "Should some public services that are out of date or too expensive be eliminated?", "What concrete proposals do you think would accelerate our environmental transition?" and "Should we use more referendums?"

Macron said the proposals collected during the debate would build a new "contract for the nation".

Tomasz Michalski, an associate professor with the Economics and Decision Sciences Department at the HEC Paris business school, said: "All in all, this invitation to debate around clear-cut themes is welcome, and should calm down many who accused the administration of doing nothing."

"People are also tired by disruption and random acts of senseless violence. So, if all goes well, this could be a catalyst for further reforms, and furthering Macron's agenda," Michalski said.

A survey published on Friday by the leading French newspaper Le Figaro showed that 70 percent of French people think the discussion will serve no purpose.