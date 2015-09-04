EN
    03:05, 04 September 2015 | GMT +6

    ‘Mad Max’ best movie of the year

    MADRID. KAZINFORM: International critics have voted "Mad Max: Fury Road" as their best film of the year, their main federation said Tuesday.

    The action movie shot by Australian director George Miller will be awarded the Grand Prix of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) at the San Sebastian film festival in Spain on September 18. "You could have knocked me over with a feather! It's lovely to have this great cohort of critics acknowledge our collective labors in this way," Miller said in the statement. Source: Arab News

