EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:26, 30 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Madaya: &#39;Another 16 starve to death&#39; in besieged Syrian town

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Another 16 people have starved to death in the besieged Syrian town of Madaya since UN aid convoys reached it earlier this month, according to charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.

    The charity says there are also 33 people in danger of dying.

    Brice de la Vigne, MSF operations director, said the situation was "totally unacceptable" when people "should have been evacuated weeks ago".

    MSF previously said 30 people died of starvation in the town late last year.

    Earlier in January, two emergency convoys of food and aid supplies were delivered to Madaya, where up to 40,000 people are believed to be trapped in appalling conditions.

    Source: BBC News

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!