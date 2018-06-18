Made in Belarus expo due in Kazakhstan in October

MINSK. KAZINFORM A large-scale presentation of Belarusian manufacturers will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on 10-13 October, BelTA learned from the Belinterexpo exhibition company of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).

The Made in Belarus expo will take place at the Atakent Exhibition Center where Belarus' leading companies will showcase their goods and services in mechanical engineering and transport, chemistry and oil chemistry, woodworking, agriculture and food production, light industry, medicine and pharmaceutics, information technology, education, sport and tourism. Consumer goods will also be on display.



The Made in Belarus expo will become a convenient platform for holding business meetings and talks in the B2B format. The exhibition center will be decorated using national symbols. An extensive media exposure in Kazakhstan is expected to draw a great number of local business people, Belinterexpo informed. Kazakhstan is among Belarus' biggest economic partners in the CIS.



In 2017 the bilateral trade exceeded $500 million, up 60% from a year before. Belarusian tractors, furniture, ceramic tiles, dairy products and medicines enjoy steady demand in the country. Belarus, in turn, imports oil products, coal and cotton fiber from Kazakhstan. The markets of the two countries operate to the single rules within the Eurasian Economic Union.



The expo will be arranged by the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry with support of the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan. The exhibition operator is the Belinterexpo exhibition company, BelTA reports.