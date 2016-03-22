EN
    11:10, 22 March 2016 | GMT +6

    ‘Made in Kazakhstan&#39; exhibition opened in Almaty (PHOTO)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM "Made in Kazakhstan" is the name of the exhibition opened in Almaty yesterday.

    The event brought together more than 20 participants. Works by Kazakhstan designers, exclusive accessories, home interior items, goods for children and food stuffs from domestic producers are showcased at the exhibition.
    Master classes and a festival of national dishes are organized during the event.
    The goal of the fair is to support and develop Kazakhstani producers.

