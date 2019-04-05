EN
    13:40, 05 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Made in Kazakhstan exhibition to be held in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Made in Kazakhstan exhibition is set to take place at the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University in Nur-Sultan on April 6-7.

    The event is aimed at the promotion of light industry enterprises of Kazakhstan within the framework of the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.

    The exhibition will showcase men's, women's and children's clothing, uniforms, national costumes, sportswear and other items.

    The exhibition will run from 10:00 am till 20:00 pm for two days.

