“Made in Kazakhstan” fair to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - National Agency for Development of Local Content "NADLoC" JSC of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan invites people to visit a fair titled "Made in Kazakhstan", which is scheduled to be held in Astana Mall shopping center on April 23-24.

"More than 60 companies from all over the country will sell products made in Kazakhstan there. The prices will be below the market prices level. The fair will be held for the second time, and the number of participants has increased significantly compared to the first time in 2015," the statement of the agency reads.

The variety of products will be very wide including women's and men's clothes and footwear, textile, household chemicals, cosmetics, toys, souvenirs and food products.

"Choosing products made in Kazakhstan we contribute to development of our country and help thousands of people to preserve their jobs!," the agency says.