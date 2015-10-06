MADE IN KAZAKHSTAN: First Kazakhstani 3D-printer to go on sale early 2016 (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pretty soon two young developers from Kazakhstan - Igor Nassonov and Askar Kassymov - will offer the retail market a home-produced 3D-printer.

Kazinform correspondent met with the authors of the project and learnt the difference between the domestic prototype and its foreign analogue.

3D printer is an interesting know-how of our time. It allows printing three-dimensional solid objects which are designed on a computer using a 3D modeling programme.

Igor and Askar graduated from the Moscow State Lomonossov University in 2011. The idea of creating the analogue of this expensive foreign device captured their minds even when they were students. But their paths diverged after the graduation. Askar returned to Kazakhstan and Igor found a job at Google Corporation.

In 2013 they decided to start the joint project on assembling 3D printers. Igor quitted his job in Google, the job which nobody would ever leave. The young men presented their idea at various exhibitions and competitions. JSC National Agency for Technological Development of the Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry agreed to finance the project. Due to the Agency's financial assistance, Igor and Askar proceeded to its implementation. The team got the first tranche in July 2015. "We could organize our working space and buy some equipment. Upon completion of the project, approximately in December 2015 - January 2016, we will offer the cheapest 3D printer in Kazakhstan. The share of local content in its production is estimated at 60-70%. We see favorable conditions for business here and we are ready to work in Astana and sell our products here," Igor says.

Askar told about the difference between Kazakhstani 3D printer and the most popular American household version called Printer Bot worth around 700 U.S.dollars (1,000 U.S. dollars including delivery fee). According to him, domestic printer will be two times cheaper and it will have higher printing resolution - up to 120 micron. They say the 3D printer will be in high demand since printing unique details of equipment is much cheaper than buying it on the market.

"Our customers are, primarily, engineers. It's one thing to draw a detail on a paper or on a computer. And another point is to have a ready gear-wheel in your hands. We will be glad to cooperate with engineers, enthusiasts, creative people and educational institutions. As far as I know, Kazakhstan plans to amend the legislation on provision of schools with special equipment for 3D classes. Besides, 3D technology will be of great interest for children. You may buy a toy for your kid, or you may teach him to print it himself," Igor tells.

Noteworthy to say, that Igor and Askar have organized free 3D modeling courses for the children living nearby. The company plans to continue this practice in future. They have already entered into an agreement with Nazarbayev University on opening a class there.

As soon as the guys receive the second tranche from the National Agency for Technological Development, they will launch an internet portal with 8,000 models of objects uploaded. Anyone may download the object he likes (varying from necklace to the water bottle for fitness) and print it. Charity is an integral part of the young people's business. "Social liability is important for us. The government believed in us and supported our project. Why shouldn't we help in social issues? We plan to provide 3D printers to orphanages free of charge," Askar says.

"We have received several propositions form foreign companies to sell our project, but we refused. We want to develop it in Kazakhstan. Gaining profit is not our aim. We just want to implement a really innovative project in Kazakhstan," he explains.

The developers plan also to open a branch office in Moscow and increase personnel number up to 15 people.